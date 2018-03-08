14 Tattoos That Celebrate The Power Of Women

Emma Watson knows: Tattoos have a way of starting a conversation. But it doesn't take a grammar error to get people talking. Bold ink (GRL PWR!) or emblematic designs (♀!) are a great way to make a statement without words — or to break the ice and start a conversation about the struggles, inequalities, and outdated social expectations women face every day.
Perhaps that's why we've seen an uptick recently in women declaring their devotion to the cause in a more permanent way. For every person on Instagram wearing a "She The People" tee, there's another proudly sharing their feminist body art with the world — and we don't see the movement slowing down any time soon.
Ahead, the tattoos that serve as badges of solidarity and empowerment, as well as a catalyst for pushing the (far overdue) conversation forward.