Today, we flip our Golden Arches to celebrate the women who have chosen McDonald's to be a part of their story, like the Williams family. In the U.S. we’re proud to share that 6 out of 10 restaurant managers are women. https://t.co/6z88OhjXpO pic.twitter.com/hXfOi3wWQf— McDonald's (@McDonalds) March 8, 2018
McDonald's is celebrating #InternationalWomensDay by flipping its golden arches https://t.co/biYp1ZduyT pic.twitter.com/oUoEjcizNf— CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2018
When I started using the term "McFeminism" to refer to the corporate-friendly, HRC fan sort of feminism, I didn't expect McDonalds to actually become one of the biggest examples of the phenomenon ??♀️— Thorne Melcher ? (@ExistentialEnso) March 8, 2018
Today, as McDonald's turns its arches upside down to co-opt #InternationalWomensDay, we're delivering the messages of their women workers who, in 2016, took action nationwide to demand an end to rampant sexual harassment on the job https://t.co/NffDnrfFpO #FightFor15 #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/RbHKBcCaW0— Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) March 8, 2018
If @McDonalds actually cares about women—how bout:— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) March 8, 2018
•Paying a livable wage
•Providing healthcare to your employees
•Hiring Women/minorities in leadership. (Women/Munorities are 70% of your employees but only 35% of your exec team)
A mere “W?”
Sorry, Im not exactly “lovin it” https://t.co/4FEqNahL0w
This is hilarious. Keep your symbolic gesture about women's rights and pay your female (and male) workers a living wage. #McFeminism https://t.co/Cg5as2lkNa— Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) March 7, 2018
McDonalds: In celebration of women we are flipping the arches upside down.— bogwolf (@truebe) March 7, 2018
Or you could give your employees better benefits.
McD: Look it's a W!
Maybe a living wage? Better family leave? A career path forward in the face of automation?
McD: The W stands for women.
mcdonalds is flipping the arches on their signs to celebrate international women's day— vagina uterus haver XX (@shoe0nhead) March 8, 2018
all other days it stood for MEN https://t.co/TRrgCYWVQZ
“Hamburglar with breasts” crossed out on a whiteboard at McDonald’s HQ— pixelated boat [ASMR] binaural ~4 hours~ (@pixelatedboat) March 8, 2018
all time I thought it was revolutionary for me to eat McDonald's, since it starts with an "M" and M is for Man. Today, I finally feel accepted. WcDonald for me. WcDonald for all lady. ✊ pic.twitter.com/BRuYoPaNhw— eve peyser (@evepeyser) March 8, 2018
Probably sucks to be The Onion these days with so much competition https://t.co/oUqiZyQwZQ— Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) March 7, 2018
McDonald's is obviously flipping it's arches for one reason.https://t.co/yJCSn566kc pic.twitter.com/NDt9RcuZ57— Ethan Barton (@ethanrbarton) March 7, 2018