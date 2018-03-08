Not wondering that hard. It’s November 19th. So that’s one less piece of discrimination against men in the world then. https://t.co/yIlWEjnT3M— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
Stop wondering and start googling. You have until November 19th to find out. https://t.co/9Z4oTu8jD5— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
People who ask this question will find it very hard to get a mate. The answer is November 19th. Stop asking questions like that and one day someone will mate with you. https://t.co/z1vQTrzd8b— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
I reckon let’s just stick with the one we’ve got on November 19th. In the mean time let’s continue work on finding the cure for hand stuck to face syndrome https://t.co/IgeMIwO8Z1— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
Very brave of you to ask then, knowing that your boss would react in that way. If only you’d googled it you could have kept silent and kept your job. Anyone got some work for this guy? He’s a bit impetuous, but it’s only a problem if you hate easily answerable questions. https://t.co/DX9QwhGXwU— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
Oh the delicious irony of your name— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
November 19th.
Now you do know it all. https://t.co/OTO3XWwwfl
On a scale of 1 to 10 how hard would you say you had looked? https://t.co/KXqXWGFvUb— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
Does their non-sexism also mean they can’t use google - it’s november 19th. https://t.co/gO6hH7aj5d— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 7, 2018
It gets harder if you have to check all the men/man/mens/mans variants. But if a job’s worth doing… November 19th https://t.co/91iOMu6QFg— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
I know it’s fucking ridiculous. It makes me mad. Also that Slavery month. When do the slave owners get recognised? Unless everyone gets a day what is the point in days? Oh hold on there is an international men’s day apparently, it’s november 19th. Still mad about slaves though https://t.co/BKBIS55rSU— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018
If we could hit £50,000 by midday my cock would not only be hooped (as all men’s are on International Women’s Day) I might have a little tired cry. I can’t believe how well this is doing. https://t.co/XV522ImcQR— Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) March 8, 2018