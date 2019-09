Harvey Weinstein May Finally Be Arrested, According To A New Report

In the wake of the Weinstein allegations, 300 women working in the entertainment industry have teamed up for Time's Up, an initiative which seeks to help people fight back against sexual misconduct. The organisation has already raised millions for a legal defence fund which will empower financially underprivileged women to take on their abusers in court. It will also push for legislation that promotes gender equality across all industries and an end to non-disclosure agreements in misconduct cases, which silences survivors.