Lady Bird Producers Buy Film From Cat Person Author

It's a cultural marriage that will make millennial women go weak at the knees. The company behind the much-loved Oscar nominated Lady Bird has bought a screenplay from the author of "Cat Person", the viral New Yorker short story that last year opened the floodgates to a vital discussion about modern dating, bad sex and consent.
Since "Cat Person" catapulted her to fame, author Kristen Roupenian, who was previously virtually unknown, has already signed a seven-figure book deal for her debut collection of short stories, and now her work looks set to be translated onto the big screen very soon.
Details about the film, titled Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, are scarce but sources have described the script as a horror that "shows heightened sensitivity to character development and social dynamics in a subversive way," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Much like "Cat Person", then.
Executives at the film company A24, which also created the 2015 sci-fi thriller Ex Machina and the Oscar-winning Moonlight, were reportedly aware of "Cat Person" and reached out to Roupenian when they heard she had written a script.
They described the piece of writing as an astute character study combining mystery and deep-seated scares and saw their chance to make a culturally relevant horror film, The Hollywood Reporter reports.
The film hopefully won't be too long in the making either. While there's no release date yet, the company reportedly plans to fast-track the script to production. If it's anywhere near as chillingly relatable as "Cat Person", which women the world over described as a window into their own thoughts, it's sure to have us hiding behind our sofas.
