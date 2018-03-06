A Beer Company Tried To Take On Gender Inequality, With Embarrassing Results

We’ve created a beer for girls. And it’s pink. Because women only like pink and glitter, right?— BrewDog (@BrewDog) March 6, 2018
also a quote from the article - 'Lazily targeting the female market with sub-par products designed by expensive research are inherently patronising. ' you realise this is pretty much what you are doing.— Georgina Breeze (@georgina_breeze) March 6, 2018
you have taken one of your existing products, just put a pink label on it, cause 'oh we think women like pink' and label it 'Beer for Girls' this seems like you are jumping on the bandwagon of #InternationalWomensDay, you could have stepped up to the mark so much better.— Georgina Breeze (@georgina_breeze) March 6, 2018
Generally, I appreciate BrewDog's company ethic, I can see what they TRIED to do here, and "people who identify as female" is a nice touch so few brands would think to consider.— Liam Dryden (@LiamDrydenEtc) March 6, 2018
That being said, ironic use of sexism to sell a product is still use of sexism to sell a product. https://t.co/QOWTjpzP9O
FFS, this whole article is about how they haven't gone down the lazy route of marketing for women. But you've called it "Pink IPA" so that kind of ruins that point. Just donate proceeds from the normal range rather than thinking females need something to be pink to buy it. https://t.co/4zxD8GRrk6— Sarah Mullen (@sarahwylie1) March 6, 2018
Good thing Twitter has a *great* sense of humour. ?@BrewDog has released a pink Beer for Girls brand - and it is funding a good cause.— John McCarthy (@JohnGeeMcCarthy) March 6, 2018
BUT - pretty sure the 'it's ironic' defence doesn't work anymore though. https://t.co/gHWqXIaI7a via @thedrum
Better, cheaper and much easier move would have been to take on a female brewer or female brewer apprenticeships.— Michael Beveridge (@mickyb273) March 6, 2018
For all brands, it's REALLY important to have consistent and clear messaging, ESPECIALLY when talking about real issues and nuanced subjects.— Chris Smith (@chrissssmith) March 6, 2018
Brewdog I think, have the right intentions deep down, but god the messaging is an absolute car crash. Must do better. pic.twitter.com/j6s1k46Yx1
Today’s the day Brewdog find out that irony & sarcasm don’t really work on Twitter. Or anywhere. Your concept? It is too high. Also, most people only read the headline.— Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) March 6, 2018
It's really hard for irony to come across with beer labels, and also seems like a convoluted way of trying to "do the right thing".— Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) March 6, 2018
"BrewDog takes aim at gendered marketing with the ironic launch of Pink IPA" https://t.co/WbKSTpV950 via @thedrum
Oh dear god. Hire some women. Lots of women. In key positions. Executive-level, decision-making positions.— Mark Dexter (@RealMarkDexter) March 6, 2018
Do it fast.
Do it now.
In ten years of being aware of their marketing stunts I have yet to see a single one that's made me do anything other than slide off in my chair and land on the floor in a puddle of embarrassment, Alex Mack style.— Kit Lovelace (@kitlovelace) March 6, 2018
Pink IPA from @BrewDog is "a send up of the lazy marketing efforts targeting the female market" - but also looks just the same as those lazy efforts https://t.co/7boJ0a3oX0— Louise Ridley (@LouiseRidley) March 6, 2018
Ah, I see BrewDog is now that lad from your A-level politics class who makes "get back in the kitchen" jokes but it's OK because he's being "ironic" and is actually a "feminist" pic.twitter.com/F9xiK7xRJx— Alys Key (@alys_key) March 6, 2018
Does anyone else just roll their eyes at Brewdog? https://t.co/v6Y6Y76otk— Sarah-Elizabeth Daly (@selizabethdaly) March 6, 2018