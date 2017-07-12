??Say hi to Cards Against Humanity for Her. It's exactly the same as the original game, but it's pink & costs more: https://t.co/OfkED24811— CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) July 11, 2017
So adorable https://t.co/OfkED24811 pic.twitter.com/a5N5WTktGa— CardsAgainstHumanity (@CAH) July 11, 2017
This quote from the ‘Cards Against Humanity for Her’ website is v v v choice https://t.co/exWEyOQjvn pic.twitter.com/9ZU1chflNE— Drew Coffman (@DrewCoffman) July 12, 2017
As a lady-person, I'd buy it, but only if you pour blue liquid over the box to show its absorbency. Also, does it come with wings?— Mel Lau (@Mel_McLau) July 11, 2017
But is the box daintier and lighter weight for my small, weak lady hands?— Mary Jo (@maryjo27) July 11, 2017
Finally! Women can now play Cards Against Humanity. About. Damn. Time. https://t.co/g4BHGy9kbA— Mike Monteiro (@monteiro) July 11, 2017
I get the satire, but this still irritates me. I hate pink, and I hate paying more.— Rose H. (@RosesBrain) July 11, 2017
You should charge the same price and YOU donate some proceeds. Sexist move.— Shelly??shamefully (@shellbell_xo) July 12, 2017