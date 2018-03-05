You Won't Believe Who Inspired Jennifer Lawrence's Oscars Hair

Celebrity hairstylists are notoriously secretive. It's part of the job to be a steel trap when it comes to who's dating who, who's up for what, and how A-listers spend their time. Some might even say they're just as quiet about their hair inspiration. Having said this, they also love leaving a trail of breadcrumbs when they can't talk about certain stars.
Such is the case, in our humble opinion, for Jennifer Lawrence's hair at tonight's 90th Academy Awards. Within minutes, the internet praised the voluminous, wavy look. Some even saying that it's an '80s throwback — and they couldn't be closer to the truth. Hairstylist Jenny Cho is the woman behind Lawrence's curly look and we think we have a strong idea of where the original inspiration came from.
Cho recently posted a photo to her Instagram of iconic model-actress (and Fifty Shades Freed star) Kim Basinger with some textured waves from the most opulent decade. And the caption? Loaded with hashtags alluding to our theory. Could this be exactly how Lawrence's new favourite look was born?
Of course, this isn't the first time Lawrence rocked the textured look. In early February, the actress attended the European premiere of her upcoming film, Red Sparrow, with the same kind of curls that the internet assumed were a callback to Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. Now, it looks like fans are just as — if not more — in love with Lawrence's hair.
While we wait for Cho's to confirm our theory, we'll just be here, pretending the actress listened her best friend, Emma Stone, and went out and got a matching perm. Odds of that being true are low, but, this is the year the '80s make its official comeback.
