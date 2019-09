When you check out your chart, you'll want to keep an eye out for an Aquarian rising, moon, Mercury, Venus, or Mars sign, in particular. Where your rising sign shows how you present yourself to new people, your moon sign reveals your subconscious and emotional self — think of them as opposite sides of the same coin. And then the positions of those three inner planets can affect your social life, love life, plus your actions and decisions. In other words, these areas of your chart have the most immediate influence on your everyday life and behaviour. They're the pieces to the puzzle that is your personality — and where that rebellious streak lies.