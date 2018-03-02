Story from Living

The World Is Brutally Mocking The UK's Reaction To Snow

Natalie Gil
Snowmageddon, the Beast from the East, freezing rain, Storm Emma. The weather seems to be all anyone in the UK has spoken, written and posted online about for days. To be fair, we're not used to cold conditions like this and the snow has actually caused major disruption in parts of the country – cancelled flights, school closures, delayed trains, gridlocked roads, whole towns and villages cut off by the white stuff and er, ski centres closed for business.
The UK has officially broken its record for the lowest March temperatures over a 24-hour period, according to the Met Office. In the town of Tredegar in south Wales, the mercury didn't get above -4.7C all day on 1st March, trumping the previous record of -4.6C set nearly two decades ago in 2001 in Sutherland, northern Scotland.
Advertisement
The Met Office has now lifted its red warning, but flood warnings are still in place in the south-west and north-east of England. So yes, there is some validity in our complaints about the weather.
Nevertheless, you've got to admit – some of the reaction has been just a tad overblown – and people from cold countries that frequently experience -30C temperatures and several feet of snow, are taking the piss out of the UK on social media.
Scandinavians have been having a field day.
Unlike a large chunk of Brits, at least the Scandinavian embassies in London have been enjoying the weather.
Canadians have also been wading in, mocking us for our softness.
Even the Scots are ripping people from the England to shreds.
Read These Next:
The Best Reactions To The Snow On Social Media Right Now
7 Reasons You Can't Get Rid Of That Runny Nose All Winter
Can Your Body Aches Actually Predict The Weather?
Advertisement

More from Global News

R29 Original Series