What the news portrays #LondonSnow like vs what it’s actually like pic.twitter.com/0VcYP0idnB— Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) February 28, 2018
Gutted. Totally snowed in. Just told the school my kids are gonna have to stay the night there #uksnow pic.twitter.com/rkOt8heYl8— Lee Nelson (@RealLeeNelson) February 26, 2018
8am: I'll wear these snowboots to work then swap them for proper shoes once I'm in the office— Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) February 28, 2018
11am: THIS IS LIKE WEARING DUVETS ON YOUR FEET WHY WOULD I TAKE THEM OFF
My wife is being a trooper through these hard conditions. Look at her hanging out the washing, what an amazing person. ❤️❤️ #SNOWMAGGEDON #uksnow #snowday2018 #keepwarm #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/PnzFxBqDQz— Joel Babb (@JoelBabb1981) February 28, 2018
There is no food left on #UK supermarket shelves #BeastFromTheEast #uksnow #snow #Snowmageddon #UKWeather pic.twitter.com/vBrUy6VZQk— London Traffic Watch (@LondonTrafficW1) February 26, 2018
Are the Met taking the piss?#SNOWMAGGEDON #BeastFromThEast #TuesdayThoughts #LondonSnow #ColdOut #WrapUp pic.twitter.com/EmbvwsuAyE— Mother London (@motherlondon) February 27, 2018
All ready for my commute to work #JamesBond #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/0pzIVXRjtS— Daniel Robinson (@DPR1990) February 28, 2018
Glad to see health & safety is at an all time high in Hackney this morning #londonsnow #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/zVMwjwZbTE— Lisa McLoughlin (@itslisamc) February 28, 2018
In cold weather, animals are attracted to the warmth of a car engine-always check before you drive off ?#Snowmageddon #beastfromtheast #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/35UQBNRpWn— Peter ? (@Pietros1) February 28, 2018
Current scenes up & down Britain as people attempt to leave home for work.#BeastFromTheEast #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/pLOjvy0Qi5— Scott (@Scott_W88) February 28, 2018
Walking past Big Ben today on the way to work. #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/RLcEPTAFAS— Ross S Purves (@RossSPurves) February 28, 2018
#londonsnow city rd at Barry's boot camp. He'll be on the beechams tomorrow. Silly git pic.twitter.com/K5GA0dtyHq— Billy White (@Billythebuddha) February 28, 2018
Meanwhile in Tallaght... (via reddit) #BeastFromTheEast pic.twitter.com/9tyqpdsU3x— Today FM News (@TodayFMNews) February 28, 2018
My dad in Kingston, Jamaica ??— Kieran Nelson (@kierannelson_) February 26, 2018
Me.........
Not in Kingston, Jamaica#Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/uEPi5V2WQ4
Stop it. #Snowmageddon #londonsnow pic.twitter.com/4mlMXfbTYL— Nicola Heath (@Nicola_Heath) February 27, 2018
What do the British do best when threatened with 2cm of snow?? Yes, that’s right. They panic buy tinned food! #snow #Snowmageddon #BeastFromTheEast #uksnow #snowday #brighton #hove #Snowfall #UKWeather #freezing #ASDA pic.twitter.com/dG9t1d2agR— Mike Langridge (@Fat_Langers) February 26, 2018
Have coined new word. Snowverreaction: the hysteria felt by Englanders experiencing light snowfall #Snowmageddon #snowday— Emma Chapman (@DrEOChapman) February 27, 2018
British Media: #BeastFromTheEast unleashes unrelenting blizzard conditions as London is paralysed. ??— Cameron Falconer (@cameronfalconer) February 28, 2018
Canadian In London: Enjoying a light dusting of snow, eh? ?? #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/7XJ1Q3Bbc9
Found it funny earlier that as soon as snow hits near London, everyone (incl the media) freak out. Try living in Scotland! pic.twitter.com/9iZ31YwwnH— Laura M. Sutherland (@laurafromaura) February 27, 2018
I like to think that somewhere in a bar near Fairbanks, Alaska, people are passing an iPad around and laughing at #Snowmageddon until beer comes out of their noses.— James Clark (@MotoClark) February 26, 2018
At the Embassy we are prepared for this weather wearing the double layer of wool Norwegian grandmothers taught us. Keep safe and warm, British friends ! #Snowmageddon pic.twitter.com/XHDjQzVWGA— Norwegian UK Embassy (@NorwayinUK) February 27, 2018
Just spoken to my mum on Teesside: "Are you OK?" I asked. "Yes, I've cleared my path and delivered the papers to the old people down the street." She's 86. #BeastFromTheEast— Peter Barron (@PeteBarronMedia) February 28, 2018
Thank you to our nurses who travelled in the snow last night so they could provide care, and to every nurse working in the community. This photo was shared by our Rapid Response Team in London #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/BrUju0kitk— Marie Curie (@mariecurieuk) February 28, 2018