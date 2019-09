This Urban Decay Palette Is Proof The Pink Trend Is Going Strong

There's baby fever . There's Beatle fever . And then there's pink fever, an ode to the colour that's spreading like an epidemic in 2018. These days, everything from the bags our brow gel comes in to Kim Kardashian West's hair is some shade of rose. And if the makeup world has anything to say about it, this trend isn't going away any time soon — and we're not mad. Because here's the thing: Pink works on everyone, it's just a matter of finding your perfect shade. Luckily, Urban Decay is here to do just that, with its newest palette, Backtalk.