Why Gap Is Being Praised For Its Honest New Breastfeeding Advert

This! This is about fucking time! ??????— silvermom (@silverm05328683) February 28, 2018
Thank you @UKGap @Gap #breastfeeding #breastfeedingmoms #normalizebreastfeeding https://t.co/XYTZJ463Yn
Yes @Gap !! Normalising breastfeeding and not only that but an older child to boot. Fantastic and beautiful to see. Beautiful photo and I bet your PJs sell out now thanks to the positive Breastfeeding community support! pic.twitter.com/3PHnqqYGv7— Charlotte Smith (@mini_chedds) February 28, 2018
.@Gap has a new ad with a woman breastfeeding ... and it’s a black woman and a black baby! Yes to all of this! ??????— Neeks (@somecallmeking) February 27, 2018
Yes yes and yes! Well done GAP for helping to #normalisebreastfeeding ? #breastfeeding #baby https://t.co/76rYDfkpBY— Mothers Spirit (@Mothers_Spirit) February 28, 2018
These Gap breastfeeding ads are maybe the most beautifully intimate shots I've ever seen in the realm of advertising. So pure and innocent. Yet so capitalistic ?. For the record I do love them. #adguy pic.twitter.com/dTNqJWwoyl— Craig Brimm ↗️ (@Kissmyblackads) February 26, 2018
Black women do breastfeed & it’s beautiful! Thank you @gap for this gorgeous ad showing a black child nursing. It’s important for our culture to SEE this image for many reasons! @BFReporter @KellyMomdotcom @EllenPiwoz @MelissaBartick @melindagates @jennigrayson @_breastfeeding https://t.co/N5v9GGdd2v— Healthy Mama (@HealthyMama7) February 27, 2018
@Gap damn boo, you have the most comfy pj’s AND you’re normalizing breastfeeding?! ?????— sara C.L?? (@sarasarafofara) February 26, 2018
As someone currently nursing my 3rd baby I can tell you that’s exactly the kind of neckline a breastfeeding mom loves. Nice work @Gap— Mary FJ (@mfogertyjohnson) February 27, 2018
Thank-you @byalisonbowen for featuring my son and I in your @chicagotribune article (click in bio link to read) to offer insight into an important issue. I had the desire and determination to breastfeed for as long as possible but the reality is if I weren’t in the industry that I’m in, I believe that fulfilling this goal would’ve been challenging or near impossible. For instance, I had the unique opportunity to work with my son for @gap so I didn’t have to worry about expressing. When I needed to nurse him photographer @cassblackbird went with the flow capturing the beautiful moment, which made me feel empowered and loved. Friends of mine who are working moms and other working moms in various industries find that they have to fall short of their goals because they don’t have a private area to pump in order to maintain their milk supply. Not only that they aren’t given adequate number of breaks in order to pump. These mothers who need to work and nurse need all the support and love they can get. When my son was born the hospital staff provided me with information about my rights as a mom in the workplace. Please learn about the workplace laws in your state and pass the information along to your friends, your sisters, co-workers, bosses, and moms who you love as a show of support. (Click on About on my Facebook page @adaoraakubilo to learn about the law for nursing moms in Connecticut where I’m from). #normalizebreastfeeding #freedomtoexpress #knowyourworkplacerights #lovebygapbody #gap #love