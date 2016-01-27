Dr Ann Hoskins, the Deputy Director of Health and Wellbeing at Public Health England has been vocal within the campaign. In turn, she argues that, “Anxiety about breastfeeding in public certainly shouldn’t be a barrier to breastfeeding in general. One of the great benefits of breastfeeding is that it can be done anytime and anywhere, so as a society we need to help new mothers feel comfortable in feeding their babies wherever and whenever they need to, and we all have a role to play in that.”While campaigns such as these are obviously commendable, it goes without saying that much of the problem lies in public attitudes to breastfeeding. In a society in which breasts are too often thought of as a source of sexual pleasure for the male gaze, it is no wonder many women feel uncomfortable bearing their naked nipples to the world. We might be au fait with the cartoon breasts of billboards, but when it comes to real-life breasts feeding hungry children... many stiffen up.