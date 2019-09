The film has gone viral, reportedly receiving more than 6.4 million views in less than a week.It features real breastfeeding women who responded to a callout from McNish. Dypka said of the filming process : "I was unsure how comfortable people would be breast-feeding their babies on camera but it is such a natural thing for a mother to do, all I had to do was avoid trying to direct too much and allow things to be real."The poem is based on McNish's own breastfeeding experience. She wrote it a few years ago in a public toilet after her six-month-old baby fell asleep, she said on her own Youtube channel "I was in town on my own a lot with her and the first time I fed her someone commented that I should stay home. Baby's [sic] need breastfed every 2-3 hours often. It's impossible to run home. It's a stupid argument anyway. But I was embarrassed and for six months took her into toilets when I was alone without the support of boyfriend, friends, mum etc. I hate that I did that but I was nervous, tired and felt awkward."She added: "And now I find it weird that our TVs, media etc never show breastfeeding in soaps, cartoons, anything. That we and the US are so bloody scared of it. It's weird."Hear, hear.