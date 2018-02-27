This Uber Driver's Sarcastic Spotify Playlists Will Make Your Day

So I just started driving for uber and Lyft and I’ve been getting a lot more compliments on my music since generalizing my passengers by 1 of these 11 playlists pic.twitter.com/WhX1O5wZ4b— ? (@TEEJUS___) February 25, 2018
? ppl actually paid me for this but I don’t know their @ ! Christina and Tate who are u pic.twitter.com/jDzFbw2653— ? (@TEEJUS___) February 26, 2018
I identify as “basic 20-30s.” listening to it rn honestly I didn’t know I wanted to listen to “Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa” & “No More Parties in LA” back to back. this dude has a playlist making gift https://t.co/3xwuHonhYa— Alexis Mae (@alexiscali28) February 27, 2018
i’m white dude who looks like he likes rap and i’m fine with that— yaRn (@_r_y_a_n__) February 26, 2018
that's me! I'm obviously quiet people but just wanted to thank you for the genius contribution— Tate Williams (@tatejw) February 26, 2018
I’m sorry but these playlists are so good and I’m so shook. quiet, hipster and heady are all bops i can’t.— * ·˚.✫ * ✧ .⋆ ✵ * ✧✷ ·. ⊹˚* ·✵.˚. ✫ •✷· ✵ ˚ ·*˚✺ (@erinmarieisaac) February 26, 2018
Yo @TEEJUS___, I need a music supervisor for a couple of short films this summer. If you’re interested, the job is yours! :) Your @spotify playlists are a perfect resume.— Arturas Kerelis (@arturaskerelis) February 26, 2018
Get this man a job as playlist curator @Spotify https://t.co/wId4fMBCKL— tuck (@Tuckers__Tweets) February 26, 2018