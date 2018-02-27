Ahead of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s biggest Costume Institute exhibition to date, which opens in May, fashion's key players met with leaders of the Catholic faith at the Galleria Colonna yesterday to preview some of the artefacts that will be on display during the show. Curator Andrew Bolton said at a press conference last night that we can expect Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination to be one of the museum's most ambitious undertakings to date.