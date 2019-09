On show was an embroidered silk cape worn by Pope Benedict XV, Pope Benedict XIV's 18,000-diamond tiara, and Pope Leo XIII's bishop's hat. The question on everyone's lips, though, was how does one exhibit such relics, and indeed explore such a subject, while remaining respectful of the religious? “Some might consider fashion to be an unfitting or unseemly medium by which to engage with ideas about the sacred or the divine,” Bolton said to guests in Rome yesterday. “But dress is central to any discussion about religion. It affirms religious allegiances and, by extension, it asserts religious differences.”