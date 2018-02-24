Today brings the sad news that Emma Chambers, the actress who played Alice Tinker in The Vicar of Dibley, has passed away.
Chambers' agent John Grant confirmed that she died of natural causes on Wednesday night. She was 53 years old, and is survived her husband, fellow actor Ian Dunn.
"Over the years, Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work," Grant told Sky News. "She brought laughter and joy to many, and will be greatly missed. At this difficult time we ask that the privacy of the family and loved ones be respected."
Doncaster-born Chambers amassed 15 film and TV credits, according to IMDb, including the role of Honey in Notting Hill, which was written by The Vicar of Dibley's co-creator Richard Curtis. She also appeared in TV adaptations of Charles Dickens' Martin Chuzzlewit and Kingsley Amis's Take a Girl Like You.
But many of us will remember her most fondly for playing The Vicar of Dibley's adorably daffy verger Alice Tinker. Alice was the best friend of Dawn French's Reverend Geraldine Granger, and at the end of each episode they'd share a joke which Alice invariably didn't quite understand.
Chambers appeared alongside French in all 20 episodes of the beloved BBC sitcom, which ran from 1994 t0 2007 and still airs on Gold today. To pay tribute to the late actress, many fans are posting clips of their favourite Alice Tinker moments, including her iconic "I can't believe it's not I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" monologue.
My favourite Emma Chambers moment: When Alice Tinker couldn't believe I Can't Believe It's Not Butter isn't actually butter pic.twitter.com/0kAIWrWVGe— shane telford. (@MrShaneReaction) February 24, 2018
Check out some of her other brilliant Dibley moments below.
This one makes me laugh every time: https://t.co/laiNBKFOA3 #emmachambers— Sarah Stook (@sarah_stook) February 24, 2018
So sad to hearing of the passing of Emma Chambers. Great memories of her in Vicar of Dibley as Alice. pic.twitter.com/46oanFwVTt— Jono Read (@jonoread) February 24, 2018
Sad news, Emma Chambers, best known for playing Alice Tinker, in The Vicar of Dibley, has died aged just 53— TV QUIZ ?❓ (@TVQU1Z) February 24, 2018
R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/LepodSZRPC
So so sad RIP Emma chambers a Comedy legend #vicarofdibley #EmmaChambers #alicetinker pic.twitter.com/Jq1KlzueMg— Ben Morgan (@Ben_Morgan88) February 24, 2018
Chambers' Notting Hill co-star Hugh Grant has also paid tribute, writing in a tweet: "Emma Chambers was a hilarious and very warm person and of course a brilliant actress. Very sad news."
R.I.P. Emma Chambers, and thank you for the memories.
