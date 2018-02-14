Celebrity couples: We combine their names into singular monikers. We root for them when they post cute-as-hell pictures on Instagram. And we fall into holes watching videos of how they paired up and kept the love alive in Hollywood. Okay, so we probably get a little too invested at times, but despite our most dedicated stalking, the one thing that we’ve strangely overlooked is how these famous couples got themselves ready for their first photographed outing as a couple.
As it turns out, this oversight has proved big: You can learn quite a bit about a couple by how they first stepped out for the cameras. Take Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who kept it casual at a Lakers Game — as opposed to, say, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod who coordinated an entire peach-and-beige colour story. Lax or luxe, see our favourite couples together for the first time publicly, ahead.