As it turns out, this oversight has proved big: You can learn quite a bit about a couple by how they first stepped out for the cameras. Take Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, who kept it casual at a Lakers Game — as opposed to, say, Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod who coordinated an entire peach-and-beige colour story. Lax or luxe, see our favourite couples together for the first time publicly, ahead.