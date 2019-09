How #FreeMelania Got Flipped On Its Perfectly Coiffed Head

Though Melania is hardly a figurehead of the current feminist movement — and arguably has been just complicit as her step-daughter in feulling Trump’s trashfire of a presidency — is there anyone else close to the man who seems remotely likely to have an “I don’t know what I was doing” revelation? Trump has curated a Republican squad of sycophants to reinforce his overblown yet immensely fragile ego. In his first televised cabinet meeting over the summer, members did little but tell Trump, whose disapproval rating was at a record high, how great he is. At the meeting he held after the tax bill’s passage, Vice President Mike Pence issued Trump no fewer than 14 effusive compliments , and congresswoman Diane Black actually said, “Thank you, President Trump, for allowing us to have you as our President.” Trump himself is so desperate for and expectant of such praise, that he called Democrats who didn’t clap for his every word at the State of the Union “treasonous” (the White House later walked back the remark by explaining he was just kidding ).