Keeping up with the Olympics can feel like an up-slope battle. The most popular events are usually saved for primetime, meaning that evening work events and cocktail hours with friends can easily derail your opportunity to watch the best of the skiing and figure skating live. Sure, you can record NBC at home, but you do so at the risk of hearing spoilers ahead of time.
For this year's Winter Olympics, which officially kicks off with this Friday's Opening Ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Snapchat is presenting a promising solution to your viewing struggles.
The app is using the Olympics as an opportunity to launch its new Live feature. Through Snapchat's recently redesigned Discover page, you'll be able to directly stream one live moment from NBC's primetime broadcast every day, beginning this Saturday, February 10. Each moment will last about two to six minutes, and you can sign up for notifications so you don't risk missing it. (To do so, go to Discover and swipe up on NBC's Olympics Publisher Story and tap subscribe.) Two to six minutes isn't long enough to show you everything, but it will help ensure you stay on top of the latest action.
Snapchat is also launching two original shows tied to the Olympics, both of which will be produced by NBC. Pipe Dreams, which is live on Discover through February 8, follows three female snowboarders who are going for gold. Chasing Gold, meanwhile, kicks off on February 8 and will profile various Team USA athletes throughout the entirety of the Olympics.
If you want more of a first-person lens into life at the Games, follow verified athletes including Lindsey Vonn (@lindseyvonnski), Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow), and Hilary Knight (@hknight21), or watch the athlete and fan-curated Our Stories in Discover. If you want more insight into a particular event that's shown on Our Stories, look for Snaps that say "More." Swiping up on those will pull up medal results, schedules, and news coverage.
