Is this supposed to be funny, @tfl? Well this humourless feminist is genuinely appalled. Incredibly short-sighted & a waste of an opportunity for celebration. #Suffragette100 #everydaysexism #collierswoodstation pic.twitter.com/Mhz2BzQfyD— Evelyn Clegg (@Evie_tweeting) February 7, 2018
Hi @SadiqKhan - thought you'd want to see this inappropriate & disrespectful board at Colliers Wood station. @tfl #100Years #Suffragette100 #StillMarching https://t.co/s1c05KkwEp— Evelyn Clegg (@Evie_tweeting) February 7, 2018
And the mansplaining award of the day goes to... ? @SiannusMaximus #everydaysexism pic.twitter.com/tmy576TCCN— Evelyn Clegg (@Evie_tweeting) February 7, 2018
This is so embarrassing and not remotely funny. How did anyone see this going down well? https://t.co/iw1cGeu9M9— Bridie Pearson-Jones (@bridiepjones) February 7, 2018
How exactly is it hilarious? Labouring old jokes about women being in the kitchen in reference to a woman who gave up her life to fight for equality? This isn't someone being rabbidly feminist, it's about not having sh*te excuses for jokes like this being put in public places— Sian Robertson (@SiannusMaximus) February 7, 2018
Really? On the day we celebrated women getting to vote in general elections for the first time, someone thought this appropriate. https://t.co/dBDCSO2PPc— alexa milne (@Alexa_Milne) February 7, 2018
how bizarre that someone cant mark an important step towards equality, without proving why we still need to do more workhttps://t.co/Vx6aux8h5d— Wanyal (@Wanyal) February 7, 2018
Is this for real? What utter contempt shown to women by @TfL ..truly appalling.— LoneLadyHQ (@LoneLadyHQ) February 7, 2018
Hi, apologies, just to let you know that this message was taken down immediately after I saw your tweet earlier. This issue is now being investigated. I hope your day gets better. Thanks— Transport for London (@TfL) February 7, 2018