Fake Tube Sign About London Terror Attack Goes Viral

Glad this is going viral. "Politely" pic.twitter.com/2aaN4aKv8A— Amol Rajan (@amolrajanBBC) March 23, 2017
Love this message from tube staff: "This is London. And whatever you do to us we will drink tea and jolly well carry on." pic.twitter.com/b2mHGaiCe6— George Freeman MP (@Freeman_George) March 23, 2017
Why we ❤️ London— Kay Burley (@KayBurley) March 23, 2017
- via @MalCPD #londonattack #WestminsterAttack pic.twitter.com/xvoXHWqkUK
Well, you learn something every day. That lovely tube sign might be "fake" but the sentiment isn't for thousands sharing it @BBCr4today https://t.co/qrnD3JU9xW— Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) March 23, 2017
"This is London: Whatever you do to us, we will drink tea, and jolly well carry on" - MP reads #Westminster messagehttps://t.co/gz8TbgZyXn pic.twitter.com/wVqGXRep35— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) March 23, 2017
MPs applauding a fake tube sign. A 'wonderful tribute' says Theresa May about the fake tube sign.— Olly Barratt (@ollybarratt) March 23, 2017
? Hard to write today. #Westminster #RIP #LondonIsOpen #LAS #LFB #metpolice #BTP #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/YVMiSwqXpu— Tower Hill Station (@towerhilltube) March 23, 2017
Thursday 23rd March Thought Of The Day From Oval Station #IAmLondon #wearenotafraid #Ilovelondon pic.twitter.com/Jouvwb6JvG— Oval Tube Station (@Oval_station) March 23, 2017
Love this sentiment at @Claphamnth tube station this morning. pic.twitter.com/PaEU5MQHOM— Amit Bali (@amitkbali) March 23, 2017
Very poignant words at #Tooting Bec tube today. #LoveLondon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6h65dx9ws4— Tooting About (@TootingAbout) March 23, 2017
This #LondonIsOpen artwork at Brixton tube station feels appropriate to share today. #LifeGoesOn #LondonGoesOn pic.twitter.com/ZEqln5DiEd— Keith Bradnam (@kbradnam) March 23, 2017
Some light in the darkness from Canary Wharf Tube Station. Standing with my fellow Londoners today. #WeAreLondon pic.twitter.com/ExqXeUyvLk— Dr Anna Tippett (@AnzTheLegend) March 22, 2017