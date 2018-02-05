Trump Criticised The NHS & Twitter Is Not Having It

The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working. Dems want to greatly raise taxes for really bad and non-personal medical care. No thanks!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018
I may disagree with claims made on that march but not ONE of them wants to live in a system where 28m people have no cover. NHS may have challenges but I’m proud to be from the country that invented universal coverage - where all get care no matter the size of their bank balance https://t.co/YJsKBAHsw7— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) February 5, 2018
Wrong. People were marching because we love our NHS and hate what the Tories are doing to it. Healthcare is a human right. https://t.co/Pmo2xYSqZh— Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) February 5, 2018
Dear @realDonaldTrump,— Vince Cable (@vincecable) February 5, 2018
Your interest in our treasured NHS is noted - I’m sure, as ever, you are on top of the detail.
On the offchance you’re not, pls read this @libdems report, published today, To find out how to fund a universal healthcare system. https://t.co/gjbELmqg4c
People are so proud of the NHS in the UK that it starred alongside James Bond in the 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony. Imagine an American Olympics trying to highlight our health care system when the biggest cause of personal bankruptcy in the US is medical debt. https://t.co/Qjcx4N2owz— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) February 5, 2018
Donald Trump says the NHS is broken, & thousands march about it in the streets. But they were marching because they want to keep it as it is. Fake news. Sad.— John Simpson (@JohnSimpsonNews) February 5, 2018
The moment I saw the original tweet on the NHS - which Trump knows nothing about - I knew he had to have seen something on Fox and Friends - which he had praised in another tweet this morning. So predictable but still so ludicrous and inexcusable. https://t.co/mC9WEywDPW— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2018
I interviewed an American doctor who received a bill for the resuscitation of her baby who eventually died. The unborn baby hadn't been insured so no cover. I'd prefer the NHS to that Mr Trump.— Nihal Arthanayake (@TherealNihal) February 5, 2018
Donald Trump claims the NHS is so bad people are on the streets marching against it.— Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) February 5, 2018
Here's how the US and UK health systems rank against each other. https://t.co/8LbQuAiwcf pic.twitter.com/FbzREUQLw2
If anything will unite the British public in fighting for our NHS, it is Donald Trump saying its “broke & not working.”— Dr Lauren Gavaghan #NHSLove (@DancingTheMind) February 5, 2018
Thanks. #FundOurNHS https://t.co/0It4sJyBr5
Donald Trump thinks our NHS is “broke & not working.”— Dr Lauren Gavaghan #NHSLove (@DancingTheMind) February 5, 2018
It’s really good of him to highlight the abject failures of the Conservative govt in funding & staffing our NHS.
Who would have thought it.
I do hope he also has a look at his own health system. #FundOurNHS pic.twitter.com/7cF9TZKkLr
Donald Trump has just insulted the NHS - saying it ‘isn’t working’. Tell that to the millions of lives it saves every day. RT if you agree he should mind his own business!! pic.twitter.com/Zfs2bxM3k9— NHS Million (@NHSMillion) February 5, 2018
Mr President, we’re marching to protect it, not privatise it. It’s a concept you may be unfamiliar with. Called democracy. https://t.co/tG9JRVJyyS— Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) February 5, 2018
every day I am reminded why I did this. #TRUMP #NHS pic.twitter.com/SivvArw0IY— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) February 5, 2018
You can f**k right off @realDonaldTrump Nobody in the U.K. gives a s**t what you think. https://t.co/9yz0cISJIf— SpaceAngelforUK #FBPE #WATON #StopBrexit (@spaceangel1964) February 5, 2018
Piss off. Our NHS us far superior to having to pay to get treatment in the USA. We treat people regardless of whether they have money. You only treat them if they do! Trump another reason he isn’t welcome in the UK. https://t.co/skWlsvTp6c— Glynis Elliott (@Chiclanagirl) February 5, 2018