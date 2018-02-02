So, Did Justin Timberlake Really Go Country On Man Of The Woods?

However, other tracks with a country-infused vibe, most often due to the instrument selection, are believable. That may not sound like a nice description, but in country music authenticity is everything, so Timberlake's ability to sell it is necessary. "Flannel" does the best job of getting under the skin of what is country, in part because the "behind my left pocket" lyric (a reference to his heart) echoes a lyric in Stapleton's breakout single "Traveller," where he sings "I'm just a traveler on this earth / Sure as my heart's behind the pocket of my shirt." The familiar imagery paired with classic Irish music, one of the roots of hillbilly and bluegrass, makes this the most rooted in actual country track (and gives it a little bit of a holiday feel). "Livin' Off the Land," on the other hand, may be the most disingenuous song here. There is no way in hell the Timberlakes have backed up bills on their credit cards. It feels like the tiresome parade of articles after the Trump election lamenting the position of coal miners and the white working class put into song form.