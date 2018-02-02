Story from Shopping

This Hilarious Bra Shopping Story Is Leaving People Traumatised

Natalie Gil
photographed by Natalia Mantini.
Bra shopping is rarely any fun, so it can feel like you've struck gold when you find the perfect boulder-holder for your body.
This is what happened to one shopper, Natalie Brayshaw, who found a great bra in Primark, tried it on and was about to pay when she learned that it had actually been abandoned in the store by another customer.
The student, from Glasgow, has gone viral with her tweet about the incident, racking up more than 28k retweets and 141k likes at the time of writing.
"Tried on a bra in Primark & it was nice so I went to buy it but there was no tag so the guy went to find a supervisor to get a code, comes back & goes 'this isn't ours, it's a swap' so someone has literally left THEIR OWN BRA on a hanger in order to shoplift one AND I TRIED IT ON," she wrote.
Many women, presumably scarred by their own bra-related struggles, shared their sympathies with Brayshaw and the retail staff who have to deal with such behaviour.
Judging by the avalanche of sympathetic responses Brayshaw has received, swapping old clothes for new ones without paying – also known as stealing – is rife on the British high street and in the US.
Primark apologised to Brayshaw, adding in a statement that the store aims "to provide... an enjoyable shopping environment at all times and we are sorry that we didn't on this occasion."
If ever there was an argument for checking the tags more diligently before trying something on, this is it.
