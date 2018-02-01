The Reckoning Is Finally Coming For The Music Industry

The tidal wave that the Weinstein allegations began may have taken a moment to reach music, but now that the first man in the industry is being forced to face accusations in a similar public fashion, it's hard to imagine things returning to they way they were done even nine months ago. That's due, in part, to the way our public discourse about workplace harassment has changed and in part to women in music having numbers to back up how underrepresented they are. The blinders are now off, and women can see how low their influence in the world of music has been, with some statistics to back up the oppression they've felt. As artists rally around calling out the head of the Grammys and women in the industry seem to lose their fear of speaking out about misconduct, there's no turning back now.