Guess? Co-Founder Paul Marciano Officially Steps Down

"Many of the allegations could not be corroborated. In some cases, no conclusion could be reached because the individuals either declined to be interviewed or provided insufficient information to the investigators," the filing reads. More than 40 people were interviewed, including some 1.5 million records of emails, texts, travel itineraries, photos, invoices, and more, which were confiscated. "In other cases, the investigation found that credible accounts were given by both sides. The investigation found that on certain occasions Mr. Marciano exercised poor judgment in his communications with models and photographers and in placing himself in situations in which plausible allegations of improper conduct could, and did, arise."