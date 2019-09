Guess? Co-Founder Paul Marciano Officially Steps Down

At this point, these types of incidents do not need a florid introduction, so we'll get right into it. On Wednesday, model Kate Upton brought to light another alleged abuser in the fashion industry, via tweet that read "It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand #Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director," adding the #MeToo hashtag at the end. The model, whose Guess? ads contributed to her early success, later reposted her message to Instagram, adding that Marciano shouldn't be allowed "to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women." While waves of support for Upton are rolling in, the comments section of her posts contain further revelations, too.