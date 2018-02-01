A new travel index has ranked the 'hippest' up-and-coming neighbourhoods in the UK and Europe and some of the results may surprise you.
TravelSupermarket used three key metrics to compile the list, scoring neighbourhoods for the number of hip culture outposts (independent coffee shops, vintage fashion stores, vinyl record shops, vegan cafes and independent bike shops), creative capital density (the number of creative jobs in the area, art galleries etc) and traveller value (if the neighbourhood is good value for money for visitors).
As the aim was to find up-and-coming areas, penalty points were subtracted from areas that had peaked and high numbers of chain stores, such as Starbucks, Costa, Pret a Manger and Café Nero.
Advertisement
According to the Hip Hang-Out Neighbourhood Index, Montpelier in Bristol is the trendiest neighbourhood in the UK this year. The Bristol suburb came up trumps thanks to its coffee scene, Instagram-worthiness and vegan food and drink scene. It's described as having a multicultural, close-knit feel with plenty to offer vegans and art-lovers.
Many of London's most stereotypically hipster neighbourhoods also ranked highly, with Peckham, Stroud Green, Dalston and Clapton all among the top 10, along with Ancoats and Chorlton in Manchester.
If you're looking for a trendy holiday on the continent, you'll want to consider Langstrasse in Zurich (Switzerland), which came out on top owing to its late-night bars, clubs and food spots; closely followed by the Norrebro and Vesterbro neighbourhoods of Copenhagen, which ranked in silver and bronze position. Don't know about you but this is making us yearn for a city break.
The UK's hippest neighbourhoods
1. Montpelier, Bristol
2. Peckham, London
3. Stroud Green, London
4. Dalston, London
5. Stokes Croft, Bristol
6. Clapton, London
7. Ancoats, Manchester
8. Old Town, Hull
9. Partick, Glasgow
10. Chorlton, Manchester
11. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool
12. Bishy Road, York
13. St Mawes, Cornwall
14. Romsey, Cambridge
15. Finnieston, Glasgow
16. Walthamstow, London
17. Ropewalks, Liverpool
18. Cliftonville/Old Town, Margate
19. Northern Quarter, Manchester
20. Jericho, Oxford
2. Peckham, London
3. Stroud Green, London
4. Dalston, London
5. Stokes Croft, Bristol
6. Clapton, London
7. Ancoats, Manchester
8. Old Town, Hull
9. Partick, Glasgow
10. Chorlton, Manchester
11. Baltic Triangle, Liverpool
12. Bishy Road, York
13. St Mawes, Cornwall
14. Romsey, Cambridge
15. Finnieston, Glasgow
16. Walthamstow, London
17. Ropewalks, Liverpool
18. Cliftonville/Old Town, Margate
19. Northern Quarter, Manchester
20. Jericho, Oxford
Europe's hippest neighbourhoods
1. Langstrasse, Zurich, Switzerland
2. Norrebro, Copenhagen, Denmark
3. Vesterbro, Copenhagen, Denmark
4. Bahnhofsviertel, Munich, Germany
5. Rosenthaler Platz, Berlin, Germany
6. Mariahilf, Vienna, Austria
7. Psiri, Athens, Greece
8. Het Eilandje, Antwerp, Belgium
9. Erzsebetvaros, Budapest, Hungary
10. Belleville, Paris, France
11. Pangrati, Athens, Greece
12. Haga, Gothenburg, Sweden
13. Kalamaja, Tallinn, Estonia
14. Savamala, Belgrade, Serbia
15. Miera Iela, Riga, Latvia
16. Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
17. Alamedia, Seville, Spain
18. Ranelagh, Dublin, Ireland
19. Portobello, Dublin, Ireland
20. Miguel Bombarda, Porto, Portugal
2. Norrebro, Copenhagen, Denmark
3. Vesterbro, Copenhagen, Denmark
4. Bahnhofsviertel, Munich, Germany
5. Rosenthaler Platz, Berlin, Germany
6. Mariahilf, Vienna, Austria
7. Psiri, Athens, Greece
8. Het Eilandje, Antwerp, Belgium
9. Erzsebetvaros, Budapest, Hungary
10. Belleville, Paris, France
11. Pangrati, Athens, Greece
12. Haga, Gothenburg, Sweden
13. Kalamaja, Tallinn, Estonia
14. Savamala, Belgrade, Serbia
15. Miera Iela, Riga, Latvia
16. Kreuzberg, Berlin, Germany
17. Alamedia, Seville, Spain
18. Ranelagh, Dublin, Ireland
19. Portobello, Dublin, Ireland
20. Miguel Bombarda, Porto, Portugal
Read These Next:
Advertisement