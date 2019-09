Salling is best known for his role on Glee as Noah "Puck" Puckerman, but his life both during and following the series has involved frequent controversy. In 2013, he was sued for sexual battery . The case was later settled and Salling denied all charges. In 2015, he was arrested for possession of child pornography after the LAPD searched his home and found "hundreds of images." He was later charged in a federal indictment with "receiving and possessing child pornography on his laptop computer and a flash memory drive," according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney General's office