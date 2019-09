Creating someone who looks like you, or choosing an emoji that represents you , does matter. According to Snapchat, 63% of Bitmoji will update their Bitmoji to reflect changes in appearance or style. That's because, as many authors have noted in articles discussing the larger cultural impact of emoji, our connections with our personal avatars are surprisingly intimate. These are the visual icons we use to reflect our online personas, ones we're using to communicate with family and friends when we're not together IRL. That's why the "you" online should be closest representation of who you are offline, and not merely an approximation. We want them to look closely like us, whether that's with a celebratory Bitmoji jumping out of a cake, or your Bitmoji face inside an avocado.