Two of the world's biggest models of the moment have just been unveiled as separate cover stars of the latest issue of British Vogue. For the first time ever, sisters Bella, 21, and Gigi, 22, appear on dual covers of a magazine. Shot by Steven Meisel, the siblings also feature together in a touching black-and-white image, bodies entwined in an intimate portrait of sisterly love.
For their solo cover shots, both sisters wear gold chainmail Versace gowns, instantly recognisable from the seminal SS18 show last September in Milan, where original supermodels Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Cindy Crawford, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer all reunited on the catwalk in tribute to Gianni Versace. The gilded issue (the fourth from new editor-in-chief Edward Enninful), also features gold lettering for the Vogue logo and cover lines. The sisters are styled by Joe McKenna, with hair by Guido Palau and makeup – a radiant, golden glow to match the golden gowns and typography – by Vogue's new beauty editor-at-large, Pat McGrath.
Advertisement
Following the January issue covered by pop superstar Taylor Swift and the Hollywood New Era issue for February, fronted by Australian actresses Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, the March edition reverts to supermodel cover stars for the major Spring Fashion issue. Back in June 2015, the Hadids appeared on a magazine cover for the first time together, for the Autumn/Winter issue of V, but this is the first time they have appeared on separate covers for the same issue.
The March issue, which marks Gigi's third British Vogue cover, also features an interview with designer Miuccia Prada on the past, present and future of the Italian fashion house as well as an insight into the secret life of Picasso, as told by the artist's granddaughter.
In an accompanying interview to the cover story, Gigi opens up to Vogue about her special relationship with her little sister, reminiscing about watching over baby Bella in her crib: “I feel like that is symbolic of my entire life. To watch over Bella. She’s one of the only people I’ll get aggressive for. She makes me so proud. I would do anything for her.”
See the full shoot in the March issue of British Vogue, on sale on Friday 2nd February.
Advertisement