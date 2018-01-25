For those already purchasing #Oprah2020 bumper stickers, we have some bad news for you: Oprah Winfrey herself has finally said she will not be running for president.
After her incredibly rousing and inspiring speech at the 2018 Golden Globes, the world called on Oprah to run for office — and those close to her even hinted at it being a possibility. "President Winfrey, doesn't that have a nice sound? It could be Madame President. But you know, the people have to decide. She's always said no, but I did think the speech took things to a different level tonight," Oprah's best friend Gayle King said after the show.
Advertisement
President Donald Trump — who said in the past he would want Oprah as his running mate — even weighed in on the speculation, saying he would defeat her if she did decide to challenge him in 2020.
But, in an interview with InStyle released Thursday, Oprah said she does not want to be Commander in Chief.
"I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not," she told the magazine. "And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it."
Oprah goes on to say in the interview that she has "taken a step back" from the 24/7 news cycle and chooses not to chime into the world's daily controversies on Twitter — a sentiment our current president may want to try.
"I try not to lean into the hysteria. I’ve heard a lot of Twitter chatter where people have said, 'Where are you? You should be speaking up on these things!'" she said. "But it makes no sense to speak when you cannot be heard. One hundred and forty characters — that is not how you want to make your mark in the world."
So while Oprah won't be hitting the campaign trail, there are plenty of black women who are running for office, and as Lily Herman wrote for Refinery29, they could use our support.
"...[T]he burden isn’t on Black women to save us from ourselves, including in the political arena. The same applies to Oprah. We need to do our own work," Herman wrote. "Part of that work is electing Black women to office, because there are plenty who have committed to running and many who are in office and need continuous support."
Advertisement