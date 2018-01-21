The Story Of Women's March London, As Told By Your Inspiring Instagram Pictures

Following a wave of mass protests across the US, thousands of activists have gathered today for the Women's March London.
The march, which marked the one-year anniversary of a female-led global protest against Donald Trump's presidency, began at 11am at Richmond Terrace opposite Downing Street. The #TimesUp and #MeToo movements loomed large in people's minds as it began.
The rally was hosted by Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a lawyer, women's activist and co-organiser of the event. Speakers included writer and activist Paris Lees, the cofounder and director of UK Black Pride, Phyll Opoku-Gyimah, and Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow.
"This was empowering but now the real talk is how we get intersectional and hear all women’s voices," Opoku-Gyimah tweeted. "This is not just for the few, it’s about the many!"
Marchers were encouraged to bring along spare sanitary pads to donate to Bloody Good Period, an organisation which distributes pads to asylum seekers and other women unable to buy them.
They held up placards expressing solidarity with the #TimesUp and #MeToo movements, protesting the gender pay gap, and calling for equal rights for women across the board.
This slideshow gathers some of the most inspiring, right-on and insightful placards from Women's March London 2018.