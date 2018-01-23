Stockholm Fashion Week is back, meaning there's as much opportunity to lust over the garments on the streets as those on the catwalks.
There's no denying the sartorial prowess of the Scandinavians. From Copenhagen's Ganni girls to the indie brands coming out of Oslo and Helsinki, Scandi is no longer synonymous with a monochrome and minimalist aesthetic. In fact, the more get-ups we spot outside the shows, the more we find inspiration in the vivid colours, bold prints and clever styling tricks.
Click through to see what our favourite street stylers are wearing to AW18's Stockholm Fashion Week.