The Women’s March Wants To Change The World: Will We Let It?

The idea that “unity is not uniformity” is an important one for the Women’s March organisation as it seeks to turn what was a spontaneous, grassroots, singular day of protest into a sustained movement of a vastly diverse coalition. To do that, the organisers of the Women's March on Washington (of which there were 74 total) believed that feminism as we know it would need a makeover. It could no longer have the appearance of white women taking control. This movement would have to be what a new generation of feminists calls intersectional, meaning an effort to consider all the competing injustices — not just sexism, but also racism and classism — women experience to different degrees, and start showing up for each other. The four co-chairs of this nascent organisation would reflect that view — a Muslim woman in hijab, a Black woman, a Latinx woman, and a white woman. They would become photo-ready figureheads of a new, inclusive movement for all women.