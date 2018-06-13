The Surprising Reason Blush Is Making A Big Comeback This Summer

Although Queen Victoria might not necessarily approve, blush has survived the onslaught of strobing highlighters and contouring kits to make its full return to our vanities without a hitch. But this time, it's not because it's on-trend to fake a terminal fever or poison your husband. The real reason: an obsession with health.
Cult Beauty co-founder Alexia Inge tells us that the sudden lust for blush has come from that big — somewhat Goop-inspired — wellness boom we tend to see, well, everywhere. From our Instagram feeds to the ads on the subway, living well is the new It thing to do. But not everyone can be Gwyneth Paltrow, so we sometimes have to fake it with blush. Inge adds that this renaissance of sorts won't come with the influences of social media — it'll come with a more subtle touch: "Consumers will start to eschew the full-glam look of the last few years and look for products that exaggerate the attributes that signify wellness," she explains.
Unlike the appeal of a chiselled cheekbone, blush is here to make you look alive, not like you're a Kardashian doppelgänger. Click ahead for the blushes that'll give you that natural glow.