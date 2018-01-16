Due to his conviction, Ragbir was unable to readjust his status to permanent resident, despite his marriage to an American citizen. And on January 11th, his long fight took a devastating turn. After learning that he would face immediate deportation at ICE's Manhattan office, Ragbir blacked out and was taken to a hospital, where he was separated from his wife by immigration agents. The two weren't able to communicate until early the next morning, when he called her from a detention centre in Miami. Gottlieb traveled to Florida over the weekend, though she was only able to speak with her husband from behind a plexiglass barrier. And while the courts have ordered a temporary stay of Ragbir's deportation, the government is challenging that decision, with a hearing scheduled for later today.