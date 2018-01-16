Ben & Jerry's Just Introduced 8 New Items Including Two New Non-Dairy Flavors

After the long weekend, you may be yearning for something to help take your mind off of getting back into the swing of things. Well, Ben & Jerry’s has just that, eight times over. Today, the ice cream brand announced not one, two, or even three new products. It just introduced eight never-before-seen items, which means there should be something for everyone who's dragging their feet today.
Let’s start with what will be most exciting for those who who are obsessed with Ben & Jerry’s previously released non-dairy flavours (you can't see it, but we're raising our hands). Today, the ice cream duo announced two new non-dairy flavours, both made with almond milk.
Advertisement
First, there's Peanut Butter Half Baked, which seems to be taking the classic Half Baked flavour to a whole new level. Each pint holds both non-dairy chocolate ice cream and non-dairy peanut butter ice cream, as well as chunks of brownie and peanut butter cookie dough. The second is the new Non-Dairy Cinnamon Buns, which is absolutely packed with cinnamon. Like, possibly more cinnamon than we've ever had in a single bite. It's made with non-dairy cinnamon ice cream, and like in Ben & Jerry's OG Cinnamon Buns flavour, cinnamon bun dough and a generous swirl of cinnamon streusel.
If you're not all that interested in non-dairy ice cream, there are also several additional announcements for you. Ben & Jerry's is launching three more of its classic flavours in Pint Slice form for all the on-the-go ice cream eaters out there. Now available in portable, chocolate-dipped treat form are Cherry Garcia, Tonight Dough, and Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz.
Last, but certainly not least, are three new regular pint flavours. The flavours fall under a fresh category known as Truffle Pints. Each one features — you guessed it — truffles. Ben & Jerry's explained, "Truffle are among our largest chunks ever, and they are soft and chocolate coated." The three flavours included in the category are Chocolate Shake It, Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake, and Chillin' the Roast.
If you'd much prefer a malt to a regular chocolate milkshake, Chocolate Shake It was made just for you. It has chocolate malt milkshake ice cream, marshmallow swirls, and the giant truffles inside are chunks of chocolate cookie covered in fudges. Think you've tried cheesecake in every form?. The Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake flavour contains ultra-sweet graham cracker-covered cheesecake truffles dispersed throughout caramel cheesecake ice cream with chocolate cookie swirls. Finally, for anyone whose go-to coffee order is cold brew there's the new Chillin' The Roast flavour. Though it has less caffeine than Coffee, Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz, it features cold brew coffee ice cream base, fudge swirls, and coffee liqueur truffles.
Happy January from Ben & Jerry's, no? Hopefully these eight new ice cream additions are enough to get your year started off on the right foot.
Advertisement