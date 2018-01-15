Why Amber Tamblyn's Plea To Disney To Add Women Of Colour To Their Board Is Crucial

Speaking to Refinery29 in October, Tamblyn echoed the sentiment she shared with Disney, explaining, "Women as a whole have been marginalised throughout time and American history, but if you look at women of colour in the business — there was no Shonda Rhimes in the '80s. There was no Shonda Rhimes in the '90s. It’s so incredible to me that there is so much more entertainment, films, and television, not only with women of colour, but with women across the board, both in front and behind the camera."