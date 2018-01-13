How Aditi Juneja's Crowd-Sourced Resistance Manual Is Keeping The Fight Alive

That you have to have a degree of resources or privilege to do self-care the "right" way. First, there is no "right" way to do self care. That is something we explored a lot on the podcast by talking to so many different types of people. Second, the main things people mentioned as necessary for self-care — boundaries and being present in what you're doing — do not require resources. With that said, privilege shapes the way we are taught to think about our right to set boundaries and our ability to be fully present in our daily activities. So, I don't want to deny that privilege and resources can make self-care easier, but I also think it's a misconception to think it's impossible to do it without privilege and resources.