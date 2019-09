In case it wasn't obvious, Alice Glass does not intend to surrender the sounds of her former band after leaving. Well, at least not the elements she liked. Nor should she, and it brings a sense of familiarity to this single from her 2017 self-titled EP. The song, written and recorded long before she shared accusations of abuse at the hands of her former bandmate , plays as a commentary on their relationship. He watches her "from the underground;" it is "without love." While it's probably healthy for her to have this detached view of it now, considering she left the band in 2014, it is a bit unsettling as we watch their legal battles play out in real time. That said, I'm on board with fighting in whatever manner gives Glass her agency back. The stunning visuals from director Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways, The Handmaid's Tale) give a claustrophobic aesthetic to the video, which heightens the viewer's sense of being involved in this story and enhances the idea that Glass is fighting her way out of a tangled, thorny mess.