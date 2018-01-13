When you're looking for somewhere to eat out with a decent vegan menu, you probably don't think of the pub. Most British boozers are known for Sunday roasts, Thai food or bar snacks like Scotch eggs and sausage rolls. Tempting vegan options tend to be few and far between.
So it's exciting to report that London now has its first ever fully vegan pub. The Spread Eagle, a traditional East End drinking den in Hackney, has re-opened with an all-vegan menu provided by street food specialists Club Mexicana.
"If you’re looking for chickpeas and chia seeds, you’ve come to the wrong place!" the pub says on its website. "Heaped with handmade toppings just bursting with colours and flavour – guacamole, tomatillo salsa, sour cream, pink onions, pickled chillies, chimichurri, fresh lime and coriander, their food is guaranteed to get your taste buds dancing!"
Advertisement
? We'll be sharing more from our new @thespreadeaglelondon menu next week, but we couldn't resist a shot of our MFC Torta ?? ?? Here it is: Mexican Fried Chick'n Torta with annato glazed fried chick'n, mustard mayo, dill, pickled cabbage and lettuce. It's dreamy AF ???✨? #vegan #veganlondon #londonvegan #veganuary2018 #veganuary #pubmexicana #hackney #homerton
The Co-Op recently announced it is aiming to stock 100 vegan wine products made without "finings," which are filtering agents which may contain animal products. The Spread Eagle says on its website that it offers several "rotating cask ales that are specially brewed without the addition of finings, making them not only natural, but deliciously tasty and 100% vegan." So, punters can eat and drink ethically while spending time there.
The Spread Eagle may be London's first ever fully vegan pub, but it's unlikely to remain the only one for long. It's been estimated that 50,000 people in the UK are doing "Veganuary" this year, and household names including Pret and Tesco have recently tapped into the growing popularity of veganism by expanding their range of ethical products. So whether you're a strict vegan or simply trying to eat a little more consciously, you're hopefully finding that you now have more choice than ever before.
Read These Next
Advertisement