When we first tried to speak to Kate Bellm over the phone she was in Costa Rica, and by the time we eventually (finally!) managed to get her on the line she was in Mexico, due to fly to Africa in a few days. The globetrotting London-born photographer is known for her dreamlike images, which range from nude portraits of free-spirited babes to psychedelic landscapes, and her latest exhibition will have you consumed by wanderlust, longing for the freedom she depicts in her work.
Night Sky Rising, on now at LAMB Arts in Mayfair, is 30-year-old Bellm's second ever solo show and the best possible antidote to the grey humdrum of London in January. "Intimate and iridescent, raw and romantic" are just some of the adjectives that have been used to describe the exhibition, which comprises screen prints, Polaroids, sketches, notebooks and even vintage porn cards found in flea markets, as well as a mixture of old and newer photographs.
In a world as rife with tension and tragedy as ours right now, Bellm, who has previously shot for the likes of Gucci and Vogue, offers up a much-needed opportunity to escape. If only for an hour or so.
