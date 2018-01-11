Beauty Is Getting Seriously Smart In 2018

When you think tech, your mind probably jumps to the offerings that define Silicon Valley: The Googles, Facebooks, and Apples that power our social, likes-defined world. This year, beauty companies are making industry strides that tap into the latest tech trends to bring some welcomed, and colourful, new perspectives.
The latest launches from some of the biggest beauty brands debuted this week at CES, the annual consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. If 2017 was all about integrating AR into beauty apps to let you to virtually try on new blushes and mascaras at home, 2018 is kicking off with tools focused on skin health. From a clever and easy new way to track UV exposure to a smart sheet mask treatment that cuts the process down to less than two minutes, these devices put you on the fast-track to getting your glow on.
Ahead, a look at some of the biggest conversation starters in the beauty realm at CES this year, and most importantly, when you can get your hands on them.