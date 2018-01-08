Story from Entertainment News

Lana Del Rey Is Being Sued By This Beloved British Band For Copying Their Song

Natalie Gil
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.
British rock titans Radiohead are suing Lana Del Rey for allegedly copying their 1993 breakthrough anthem "Creep" with her song "Get Free", which features on her most recent album Lust For Life.
Following rumours at the weekend, Del Rey tweeted that while "[she knows her] song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100."
She continued: "Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court."
"Get Free" is the closing track on Del Rey's album, which was released to acclaim last July. She is credited for the track along with co-writers Kieron Menzies and Rick Nowels.
Listen to the songs in tandem here.
Musicians suggested that the allegations are likely based on the chord progression used in the song's verses.
Funnily enough, Radiohead were themselves sued over the song. Musicians Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, who were behind The Hollies' track "The Air That I Breathe", were eventually added to the song's credits and now split royalties with the band.
Fans of Del Rey and Radiohead, both known for their dreamy and arguably depressing music, have lamented the conflict, comparing it to familial in-fighting.
While others have accused Radiohead of being "vindictive and gross" by asking for 100% of the publishing royalties – particularly considering they lost their prior lawsuit. Someone compared it to "suing someone for breaking the window of the house you're squatting in".
Boy George also threw his weight behind Team Del Rey.
Whose side are you on?
