Lana Del Rey Is Being Sued By This Beloved British Band For Copying Their Song

It’s true about the lawsuit. Although I know my song wasn’t inspired by Creep, Radiohead feel it was and want 100% of the publishing - I offered up to 40 over the last few months but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) January 7, 2018
If Radiohead are claiming ownership to I-III-IV-iv, we should go through Radiohead’s catalogue and litigate their own lifts https://t.co/plqA5s4w2e
whoa.. from what i can figure, this radiohead / lana del rey lawsuit is allen klein-level uncool. even if she did rip them off, to settle for nothing less than 100% of the publishing is just vindictive & gross.— matt nathanson (@mattnathanson) January 7, 2018
Radiohead got sued by The Hollies, because creep was a rip off of the air that I breathe. Now Radiohead are suing Lana Del Rey for ripping off creep.— Gareth Icke (@garethicke) January 7, 2018
It's like suing someone for breaking the window of the house you're squatting in.
Lana Del Rey’s song Get Free is extremely similar to Creep, so Radiohead are suing.— Mitch Benn (@MitchBenn) January 7, 2018
Presumably on behalf of Albert Hammond and Mike Hazlewood, who wrote The Air That I Breathe.
Wow - kind of a harsh move from Radiohead. Del Rey's song - 'Get Free' - features a similar chord progression as 'Creep', sure, but the rest is a completely different timbre IMO https://t.co/076QXYfxhj— Luke Appleby ?? (@lukeappleby) January 7, 2018
The publishers usually go for everything but the artist can and should reach a comfortable and fair compromise. Since the song does not entirely belong to Radiohead or The Hollies, why should they get everything. The song is not exactly like 'Creep'. @LanaDelRey @radiohead https://t.co/PLZJJ1P98U— Boy George (@BoyGeorge) January 7, 2018