2018's Hair Trend? Adorning Your 'Do

We recently sat down with top celebrity hairstylists who gave us the inside scoop on the haircuts that are going to be everywhere in 2018. The pros dished out their predictions with ease: curtain fringe ranks high in the bang game, the mid-length cut is the new long, and down-to-the-floor extensions are here to stay. Which leads us to our next question: How will these trendy new lengths be styled?
Turns out, there's a lot to unpack — and it's way more interesting than you might assume. (We all already know enough about beach waves and sleek strands, so don't expect those ahead.) Instead, the raddest new trends all seem to revolve around adorning the hair with cool accessories. Surprising? After mastering the art of DGAF hair over several years, we'd say yes.
We've rounded up the hair trends that are going to help you walk into 2018 feeling inspired, refreshed, and very polished. And no matter you hair type or aesthetic — there's something ahead for you.