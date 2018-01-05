This Is Who's Replacing Ed Westwick In The BBC Drama He Was Fired From

It didn't take long for the makers of the BBC's big Christmas drama to respond following allegations of rape made by two women against its star Ed Westwick in November.
The BBC swiftly announced it would be postponing Ordeal of Innocence, its Agatha Christie adaptation, and the filming of White Gold, another series starring Westwick, was put on hold.
Now, Westwick has been dropped from Ordeal of Innocence altogether, the BBC reported. Christian Cooke, 30, who has starred in Cemetary Junction and series Where the Heart Is, will replace him in the role of Mickey Argyll and will reshoot all of Westwick's scenes this month.
The drama, also starring Bill Nighy, Anna Chancellor and Matthew Goode, had been tipped as the corporation's standout murder mystery of the festive period. Cooke's co-stars will also be required in Scotland to re-shoot the scenes.
Co-producers Mammoth Screen and Agatha Christie Limited said they will announce a new transmission date in due course.
Two women, actors Aurélie Wynn and Kristin Cohen, made separate rape allegations against Westwick in November amid the #MeToo movement, which developed after an avalanche of sexual assault and harassment claims were made against Harvey Weinstein.
Westwick denied the allegations on Instagram saying they were "disheartening and sad" and that he was cooperating with authorities.
Ordeal of Innocence is the second project in recent months to be reshot following sexual assault allegations made against a key cast member. Sony announced in November that it would be replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer in All The Money In The World, which is released in UK cinemas this week.
