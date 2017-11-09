Ed Westwick Is Working With Authorities Following Second Rape Allegation

Update, November 10, 2017, 1:45 p.m. EST: The BBC has announced that it has indefinitely postponed the premiere of its special Ordeal by Innocence, which stars Westwick. The BBC also announced that Westwick has "paused from filming" the next season of White Gold.
"These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied," the BBC said in a statement provided to Entertainment Weekly. "The BBC is not making any judgement, but until these matters are resolved, we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations."
Update, November 9, 2017, 1:30 p.m. EST: Ed Westwick has responded to Aurélie Wynn's claim that he sexually assaulted her in July of 2014.
"It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct," he wrote in a note on his social medias, referring to both Wynn's post and actress Kristin Cohen's from earlier that week. "I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible."
This story was originally published on November 9, 2017.
Just a few days after actress Kristin Cohen accused Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of rape, another actress has come forward. Aurélie Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, also took to Facebook to recount a similar experience she says had with the actor back in July of 2014. While staying with a group at the Glendower Estate, Wynn alleges that Westwick sexually assaulted her as they were going to bed.
"Like Kristina, I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight," she wrote in the post. "I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out."
At the time, Wynn says she was dating former Glee actor Mark Salling (who plead guilty to child pornography charges last month).
"I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me," she continued. "My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be 'that girl' and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame."
However, Cohen's account inspired her to come forward.
"I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world," she said. "I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick."
Westwick responded to Cohen's allegation with a short statement on Twitter, writing "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape." On Tuesday, the LAPD confirmed that it is investigating Cohen's claim.
Refinery29 has reached out to both Westwick and Wynn for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
