American actress Amber Tamblyn is the director of the legal defence fund for Time's Up (you may have seen #TimesUp trending on Twitter lately) an initiative backed by hundreds of prominent women across the film, TV and theatre industries in the US, which has received $30 million in donations so far. The movement's mission is simple: to take action on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace and offer legal and financial support. Basically, the aim of #TimesUp is to hit them where it hurts.